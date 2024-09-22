Married Woman Sexually Assaulted on Private Bus, Incident Surfaces Late

Hyderabad: A disturbing case of sexual assault on a married woman during a private bus journey has come to light after a delay. The incident took place on September 18 when a cleaner aboard the bus allegedly assaulted the woman while traveling from Hyderabad to Samarlakota in Andhra Pradesh.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman from Samarlakota, currently resides in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, where she works. On the night of September 18, she boarded a private travel bus to return to her hometown. Midway through the journey, the bus cleaner approached her seat and forcefully assaulted her. When the woman attempted to scream for help, the cleaner threatened her, leaving her unable to defend herself.

Upon reaching her home the following day, the woman’s family noticed her distress and questioned her. She then revealed the details of the assault that occurred on the bus. Her family took her to the Choutuppal police station, where a formal complaint was lodged. Police have since registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

**Past Incidents:**

This is not the first incident of this nature. On July 31, two drivers from a private travel bus sexually harassed a 26-year-old woman on a journey from Nirmal, Telangana, to Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh. The increasing frequency of such crimes on public transport raises serious concerns about passenger safety.