Mass literacy programme held

Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav on Friday took part in the mass literacy programme organised at Rangapur Natco High School in Nandigama Mandal under the auspices of Natco Trust. Later, The MLA also attended and inaugurated the Mega Health Camp and Blood Donation Camp under the auspices of Indian Medical Association on occasion of Doctors day.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjaiah Yadav said that doctors are another form of God. The MLA said that many lives could be in danger or at risk but doctors change the direction of life like angels and give us new life. He recalled that when the country was struggling during the pandemic, doctors worked day and night to save the lives of millions and many doctors in the country also sacrificed their lives while doing this virtuous work.

The programmes were conducted under the patronage of Dr Ramesh Bandari, president, Indian Medical Association. ZPTC Venkataramireddy, Municipal Chairman Narender, Councillors Venkatram Reddy and others were present.