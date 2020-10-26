Massive dip in coronavirus cases in Telangana

Telangana has witnessed a dramatic fall in its daily report of coronavirus positive cases. The state reported 582 cases until 8 pm on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 2,31,834. Meanwhile, the death toll touched 1,311 with four new fatalities and the recovery count went up to 2,11,912 with around 1,432 people testing negative for the virus in a single day.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 14,729 tests were conducted including 6,480 on primary contacts and 1,767 on secondary contacts. Of the total daily tests, the results of 582 persons came positive while the reports of 720 are pending.

At present, there are 18,611 active cases in the state including 15,582 are in home/institutional isolation.

The positive cases from the state include 174 from GHMC, 87 from Nalgonda, 55 from Rangareddy, 38 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 31 from Sangareddy, 24 from Nizamabad, 22 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 17 from Khammam, 15 each from Siddipet, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar, 14 from Jagtial, 13 each from Warangal Urban and Mahabubabad, 9 from Adilabad, 7 from Warangal Rural, 4 each from Vikarabad, Suryapet, Rajanna Sircilla and Medak, 2 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Mancherial and Jangaon.

Districts like Peddapalli, Nirmal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Kamareddy and Mulugu reported zero cases in the last 24 hours.