Massive Drug Seizure in Sangareddy: Rs. 100 Crore Worth Drugs Confiscated

Highlights
Authorities in Sangareddy district seized Rs. 100 crore worth of drugs during a check at Madigi Interstate Checkpost. The drugs were being transported from Kakinada to Mumbai.
A large quantity of drugs was seized in Sangareddy district during an operation at the Madigi Interstate Checkpost in Mogudampalli Mandal.
The authorities conducted the searches based on prior information about drugs being transported.
The operation involved the DRI, Narcotic Drugs Control, and Central Vigilance teams. The drugs were seized while being transported in a lorry, but the driver and cleaner fled the scene.
The seized drugs are valued at Rs. 100 crore. It was discovered that they were being transported from the Kakinada port in Andhra Pradesh to Mumbai. The lorry has been taken to the Chiragpally police station.
