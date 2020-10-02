Massive fire at industrial estate in Bhongir, no casualties

A massive fire broke out from an air-cooler godown in Bhongir on Thursday late night. However, no casualties have been reported from the incident.

Air-coolers stored in the godown and other electronic items were gutted leading to massive property damage. A thick smoke emanating from the godown left the local residents in a panic who alerted the police.

The police in turn informed the fire tenders who rushed to the spot and doused the fire. After a preliminary investigation, the officials believed that the fire occurred due to a short circuit. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On August 22, a fire engulfed a godown in Bonthapally industrial estate in Sangareddy. It was suspected that drums filled with chemical might have caught the fire which led to the incident