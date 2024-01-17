Live
Just In
Massive fire breaks out from drums factory in Rangareddy
Highlights
It is reported that short circuit was reason behind the mishap and fortunately no casualties reported
Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out in the Katedan industrial estate in Netajinagar of Rangareddy on Wednesday morning. As the fire broke out, thick black smoke engulfed the area.
After receiving the information given by the locals, the police and firemen reached the spot and worked hard for two hours to bring the fire under control. The police suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit.
The locals were in a state of panic due to the huge fire. Officials said that the accident-prone industry did not have any permits.
The police have registered a case and are investigating the fire accident.
