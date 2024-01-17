  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Massive fire breaks out from drums factory in Rangareddy

Massive fire breaks out from drums factory in Rangareddy
x
Highlights

It is reported that short circuit was reason behind the mishap and fortunately no casualties reported

Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out in the Katedan industrial estate in Netajinagar of Rangareddy on Wednesday morning. As the fire broke out, thick black smoke engulfed the area.

After receiving the information given by the locals, the police and firemen reached the spot and worked hard for two hours to bring the fire under control. The police suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The locals were in a state of panic due to the huge fire. Officials said that the accident-prone industry did not have any permits.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the fire accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X