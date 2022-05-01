Massive fire breaks out from scrap godown

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out from a scrap godown in the Musheerabad area of Hyderabad on Saturday night. Reponding on the alert residents, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused off the fire. The officials said that no casualties were reported. The reason for the mishap is yet to be known, said police officials. A case was registered and an investigation underway.

Responding to the fire Mishap, Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopla tweeted "Heard about the tragic fire incident in a plastic bottle scrap godown in Bholakpur division, Musheerabad Constituency. We immediately rushed to the incident spot and spoke to the fire personnel to contain the fire and also explained the situation to the Collector."

Similarly, in an unfortunate incident around 13 cows were charred to death after a massive fire broke out from the veterinary ambulance on Saturday night at Indalwai suburb of Nizamabad district. It is reported that around 13 cows were present in the ambulance. The incident took place while moving cows in an ambulance numbered AP25w0212. The driver is believed to be at large. The rushed to the spot and are investigating on cause of fire. It is said that cows were being shifted to Hyderabad from Indalwai. The police are now reporting that few were charred to death while the remaining died due to suffocation. They have also said two persons were identified and will be taken into custody at the earliest.