Live
Just In
Massive fire breaks out in shopping complex at Punjagutta, Traffic police constable rescues a family
Firefighters who reached the spot immediately after receiving the information are trying to douse the fire
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a shopping complex in Panjagutta Erramanzil. A fire broke out suddenly in a building in Erramanzil on Friday morning. Firefighters who reached the spot immediately after receiving the information are trying to douse the fire.
Those trapped in the building are being evacuated. Six of those trapped on the sixth floor were brought out safely.
The cause of the accident is not yet known. No casualties reported yet. Police reached the spot and are investigating the matter.
During the fire incident, a family found themselves trapped on the sixth floor as the flames spread. In a heroic act, traffic constable Shravan Kumar broke down the doors of their house and successfully rescued them. The local public praised Constable Shravan for his selfless act of saving the family