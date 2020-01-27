Mayor elections conclude in Hyderabad

Amidst the clashes at some places, Mayor elections concluded in Hyderabad and the names were declared for eight corporations of the total nine.

Kolan Nila Reddy was elected as Nizampet Mayor and Dhanraj Yadav as deputy mayor, Samala Buchchi Reddy elected as mayor in Boduppal, Mekala Kavva in Jawaharnagar, Parjatha in Badangpet, Mahendar Goud in Bandlaguda Jagir, Jakka Venkat Reddy in Peerzadiguda, Dandu Nitu Kiran in Nizamabad, Bangi Anil Kumar in Ramagundam, Mudavat Durga for Meerpet municipal corporation and Teegala Vikram Reddy as deputy mayor.

Municipal councillors and corporators who won in the elections took oath today. After the swearing-in ceremony, the elections were held for the mayor, deputy mayor, municipal chairman posts.