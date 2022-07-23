Medak faces brunt of incessant rains

Hyderabad: Life was thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed many areas of Telangana leading to waterlogging at several places in the State.

After 267 mm of rainfall in Medak, the situation in the district became dangerous. Waterlogging clogged all most all roads in the district.

Apart from Medak, other districts such as Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Sangareddy too received heavy rainfall in less than 24 hours i.e., from 8:30 am on July 22 to 7 am on July 23.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that most places of the State are likely to receive light to moderate rains Saturday.

Very heavy rain is likely to occur in the east and northeast districts of Telangana, added the IMD.

Heavy rains are likely to occur in Suryapet, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal Urban, Rural and Mahubabad, and Karimnagar, adjoining districts of Hyderabad, Rangreddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Districts of Kahabubnagar likely to have light to moderate rains.

Most parts of Hyderabad are also likely to receive light to moderate rains in the evening or night.