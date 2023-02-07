Medak: Newborn girl abandoned in Nyalkal

Hyderabad: In a very sad incident, a newborn girl was seen abandoned on the outskirts of the Nyalkal town on Tuesday morning.

Villagers in the Nyalkal Mandal heard her crying and started searching the area to find her following which they immediately informed the police and health department staff who shifted the infant to the area hospital in Zaheerabad for treatment.



A case was later registered by the police who initiated a probe into the matter to trace the people responsible for the act.