Medak registers highest day temperatures at 38.2 deg C

Begumpet: Medak recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius(point four degrees more than the previous day) during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the IMD bulletin.

The other temperatures elsewhere in the State were: Adilabad 38, Mahbubnagar 37.1, Bhadrachalam 37, Nizamabad 36.4, Dundigal 35.8, Ramagundam 35.4, Hyderabad 35, Hakimpet 34.5, Khammam 34.2, Nalgonda 34, Hanamkonda 33.5. The bulletin said there was no large change in the day temperatures in most parts of the State.

They were above normal ranging from 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some parts.

They were normal in many parts and below normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in some others. In Hyderabad, day temperatures from March 12 to 17, according to the bulletin, would vary from 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, one or two degrees more than that prevailed during the previous day. The corresponding night temperatures would also vary from 20 to 21 deg C, also one to two degrees higher than that recorded on Wednesday.

The outlook during the six days would be partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening (from march 12 to 15) and partly cloudy sky on March 16 and 17. Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature in the State of 18 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda.

The temperatures were normal in many parts and below normal by -1.6 to -3 deg C in some parts. They were appreciably below normal ranging from -3.1 to -5 deg C in some other parts. The other night temperatures in the State were: Hakimpet 18.1, Dundigal 18.6, Medak 19, Hyderabad 19.8, Hanamkonda 20, Ramagundam 20.1, Mahbubnagar 21, Bhadrachalam 21.2, Nizamabad 21.3, Khammam 22 and Adilabad 22.2.