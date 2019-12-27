Medak: Tributes paid to comrade Keval Kishan Lakshmaiah in Polampally

Medak: Health Minister Etela Rajender along with ZP Chairperson Hemalatha Shekar Goud paid tributes to comrade Keval Kishan Lakshmaiah by garlanding his statue in Polampally on Thursday. It was Lakshmaiah's 59th death anniversary. The minister recalled the services of the legendary leader to the poor and the downtrodden on the occasion.

Shekar Goud, MLA Padma Devender Reddy, Mudhiraj Sangham leaders Election Reddy, Vice MPP vital Reddy, Srisailam, CPM state secretary Mallesham and others were present.

His services recalled

Villagers of Jakkannapet in Haveli Ghanapur mandal celebrated the 59th birth anniversary of comrade Keval Kishan Lakshman on Thursday. CPM district Secretary A Mallesham along with the villagers garlanded the statue of Lakshman and recollected his services on the occasion