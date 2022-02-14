Medaram all set for biennial fiesta

Medaram (Mulugu): Medaram is all ready for the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara, scheduled to begin on February 16, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod told the media persons here on Sunday.

"We have ensured all the facilities for the devotees to have a hassle free darshan of the tribal deities," Errabelli said, heaping praise on the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his generosity in allotting Rs 75 crore for the jatara. In view of the coronavirus pandemic threat, utmost care has been taken with the administration focusing on sanitation, he said.

Satyavathi Rathod said that they have released water from Laknavaram lake to ensure water level in the Jampannavagu (stream) so that devotees would have holy bath.

Expert swimmers have been deployed at the stream, she added. TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that as many as 3,800 buses will ferry the devotees to Medaram. Only those who travel in RTC buses will have an alight point close to the main temple, he added.