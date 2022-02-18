Medaram jatara, a symbol of tribal's tradition and culture: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday visited Sammakka-Sarakka jatara in Medaram of Mulugu district and offered prayers to the deities.



Speaking to the media later, Kishan Reddy said that the Medaram jatara stands as a symbol of tribal's culture and tradition. "Works have begun for the construction of tribal univeristy in Mulugu at a cost of Rs 45 crore and it will be completed soon," Reddy said. He added that the Medaram and the areas surrounding will be developed as a tribal circuit.

On the other hand, devotees turned up in a huge number at the jatara as tomorrow is the last day of the tribal festival. Sammakka and Saralamma will return into the forest evening.

Sammakka was brought from Chilakalagutta by the priests on Thursday evening. The goddess arrived at her alter at 7.30 pm.

Mulugu SP Sangramsingh Patel opened fire into the air signalling arrival of goddess as per official formalities of the government. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Indrakaran Reddy welcomed the deity on behalf of government.

Chhattisgarh Minister Kawasi Lakhma also offered prayers and gifts like sarees, bangles, kumkum bharanis to the deities Sammakka-Saralamma.