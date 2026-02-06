Medaram Jatara hundi collections touch Rs 2.49 cr

Medaram/Hyderabad: The counting of offerings received through donation boxes (hundis) during the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara 2026 began on Thursday, with the Endowments Department collecting Rs 2.49 crore on the first day.

The counting process commenced at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Hanumakonda under the supervision of Endowments Department officials and service committee members. Officials said a total of 828 hundis were installed during the Jatara, including 780 iron hundis, 45 cloth hundis, and three rice hundis.

On the first day, 125 hundis were opened and counted, yielding a total of Rs 2,49,65,000. The counted cash was handed over to bank officials in the presence of supervisory officers.

Gold and silver offerings were secured separately in iron hundis and locked. Officials clarified that the counting of coins has not yet begun. Endowments Department officials stated that the hundi counting was progressing peacefully and that the remaining hundis would be opened and counted in phases.