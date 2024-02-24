Medaram Tribal Fair Draws Record Devotees, deities will be taken back to forest abode

Medaram was abuzz with excitement as the tribal fair unfolded over four days, attracting a multitude of devotees eager to pay homage to the revered deities, Sammakka and Saralamma. The spiritual fervor was palpable as devotees thronged to witness the enshrined idols and participate in the sacred rituals.

The culmination of the fair saw a significant turnout of devotees, with State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Tribal Welfare Minister Sitakka announcing that an impressive 1.20 crore devotees had visited the shrines of Sammakka and Saralamma in Medaram by Friday night. The influx of over 60 lakh devotees on the preceding day underscored the immense popularity and significance of the event, with expectations of the total number surpassing one and a half million attendees.

Today, the tribal priests will ceremoniously escort Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagiddaraju, and Govindaraja to their respective temples, marking the concluding rituals of the fair. The symbolic entry of the priests into the forest with Kumkumabharine, representing Sammakka, signifies the closure of the grand event.

Noteworthy traditions such as the formal commencement of Mahajatara following Saralamma's arrival, followed by the ceremonial presentation of Sammakka on the subsequent day, added to the spiritual essence of the fair. Devotees immersed themselves in prayers, rituals, and offerings, creating a vibrant atmosphere reminiscent of a Janajatara, with devotees engaging in sacred activities such as holy baths, gold offerings, and symbolic weighings.

The Medaram tribal fair stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted spiritual practices upheld by the devotees, fostering a sense of community and reverence for the divine entities that hold a special place in the hearts of all who partake in the sacred festivities.