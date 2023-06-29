Medchal DCP meets Etela Rajender on security, to submit a report to DGP

Medchal DCP Sandeep on Thursday met BJP MLA Etela Rajender at his residence in Shameerpet and inquired about the safety of the latter in the wake of allegations that he has a life threat and discussed the security issues. Etala is learned to have told the DCP that he had a threat from BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy.



The DCP who learned the details from BJP MLA Etela Rajender on the orders of DGP Anjani Kumar will hand over the report to the latter on the security cover.

It is known that Etela Rajender's wife Jamuna has expressed concern over the security of her husband at a press meeting on Tuesday alleging that there is a life threat to Etela Rajender.

Responding to the comments of the Etela couple, Minister KTR has directed the DGP of Telangana to verify the matter with the senior IPS and advised them to provide security on behalf of the state government.

On the orders of Anjani Kumar, the DCP came to Etela's house on Wednesday and inspected the surroundings of the house.