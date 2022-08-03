Medical colleges under hi-tech monitoring

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will be using technology to monitor the patient load and other parameters in all the medical colleges.

Henceforth, it would be mandatory to install Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) and Hospital Management System with video feed, which will be linked to the Command and Control Centre (CCC) of the Commission.

The NMC had issued an advisory on July 27 asking the medical colleges to implement the AEBAS developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in all government and private medical colleges. The medical colleges have been asked to implement the hospital management system. According to the officials, the Commission has specially prepared e-Hospital software through the NIC, which is already in use in many hospitals, including major government hospitals like AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr RML Hospital.

Generally, in many cases, the private medical colleges do not follow the basic requirement of staff and beds as per the rules and they do all the arrangements when the Commission makes a visit to the hospitals.

Now, the Commission has asked the medical colleges to have at least 25 cameras in each medical college and the video also needs to be shared as per the advisory issued.

The Commission is aiming to ramp up the regulatory measures and bring more transparency and accountability in the functioning of the medical colleges, said the official.

According to a senior official, the Commission wants to collect the information about the biometric attendance system available at the college. The colleges have been asked to fill the form by 4 pm on August 3 without fail.

The commission would be forming the WhatsApp/ Telegram group for better communication and coordination. The medical colleges have been asked to appoint a nodal officer to look after these IT projects immediately.

The Commission has also finalised the agencies for setting up of the technology in the medical colleges, which can be accessed from the Commission's website. The colleges have been asked to utilise NICSI empanelled agencies and complete the process by August 10.