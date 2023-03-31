Medical student hangs self in hostel in Nizamabad
Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, a MBBS student of the Nizamabad medical college was found hanging in the college hostel room on Friday morning.
The second year MBBS student, Sanath, was a native of Peddapalli district.
The Nizamabad Town-I police have registered a case and are investigating.
