Medical student hangs self in hostel in Nizamabad

  • The 2nd year student Sanath was found hanging from a celing in his room at hoastel in Nizamabad
  • A case was registered and the body was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem

Nizamabad: In a shocking incident, a MBBS student of the Nizamabad medical college was found hanging in the college hostel room on Friday morning.

The second year MBBS student, Sanath, was a native of Peddapalli district.

The Nizamabad Town-I police have registered a case and are investigating.

