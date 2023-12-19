Medigadda sinking of piers: Govt to probe role of KCR govt, L&T

Hyderabad: Who designed the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla project which is part of the mega Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project? Who executed the construction of the project, why and how did the piers sink and why the construction agency had not taken up any repairs work since October when the damages were first noticed.

This issue assumes greater importance as it is going to figure in the Assembly when the white paper on the state’s economy is presented on Wednesday. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday held a meeting with officials of L&T and the Irrigation department. It is learnt that the L&T informed the minister that they were given only the responsibility of construction and had no role in designing the project. It was the former chief minister who had played an active role in finalising the design.

They also briefed the Irrigation Minister that they could not take up repair works as it requires huge funds. According to official sources, the L&T is also said to have informed the minister that the government had put pressure on them to complete the project at a rapid speed and hence they cannot be held responsible for the damages. They further reportedly said that they can take up repair works only if the government bears the cost.

The minister felt that the construction company cannot escape totally from its responsibility. He called for all the agreements that were entered between the L&T and the government, the terms and conditions and clauses related to their liability in case of maintenance or damages. The Government is also likely to seek legal opinion in the matter.

The Irrigation Minister instructed a combined team of Irrigation department and L&T to immediately study the cause of damage of piers and initiate action immediately. The minister also said that L&T would take up repairs at their cost.

Uttam Kumar asked the Irrigation officials to make arrangements for a visit to the Medigadda and study the barrage condition by taking help of a third party if needed. He also told officials to submit a detailed report on water leakage from Annaram and Sundilla barrages which could cause serious damage to the structure in future.