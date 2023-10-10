Medium of instruction changed to Telugu for sake of transfers

Nizamabad: In a concerning turn of events, Madhumalancha High School, a renowned English medium government institution in the district, is facing turmoil due to alleged irregularities in teacher’s transfers. What was once a bastion of English education now stands at risk of losing its identity.

Founded in 1958 by the wife of the Nizam Sugar Industry’s managing director, Madhumalancha High School initially catered to the children of industry workers. Over the years, it evolved into a comprehensive institution, offering education from primary to degree level, all in English medium. Following the privatisation of the sugar industry in 2002, the school merged with the government but continued to function as an English medium school.

However, the recent controversy arose when the school was unexpectedly classified as Telugu medium during teachers’ transfers. This puzzling shift in language medium has sent shockwaves through the community.

One of the contributing factors to this shift appears to be an attempt to accommodate a teacher’s request. Consequently, four school assistants, specialising in key subjects such as mathematics, science, and social studies, were transferred. As of now, these teachers have not been replaced, leaving a void in the institution’s faculty.

The repercussions of this transfer debacle are concerning not only for the school but also for the future of its students. The Madhumalancha High School, being the only government-run English medium school in the district, faces the risk of losing its very existence. Local authorities have promptly submitted a report to the Regional Joint Director (RJD) regarding this matter, emphasising the school’s English medium status. MEO Nagnath, an education official, has echoed concerns that switching to Telugu medium instruction could significantly impact the students’ education.

While a court case has caused a temporary halt in proceedings, rectifying these mistakes remains imperative. The fate of Madhumalancha High School and the quality of education it provides hang in the balance, waiting for a resolution to the ongoing controversy.