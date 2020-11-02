Meerpet: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributes Kalyana-Shaadi cheques

Meerpet: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy distributed Kalyana lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques to 274 beneficiaries in Meerpet municipal corporation, Badangpet municipal corporation and Jalpally municipality on Monday.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the welfare scheme is providing financial assistance for marriages by the Government of Telangana, a novel scheme for all poor people in the State.

Kandukur RDO Ravindher Reddy, Meerpet muncipal corporation Mayor Durga Deeplal Chowhan, Badangpet municipal corporation Mayor Parijatha Narasimha Reddy, Balapur MRO Srinivas Reddy and others participated in the programme.