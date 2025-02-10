Meet the warrior who feeds hungry mouths in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: Bereavement is the profound sadness and mourning that follows the loss of a significant person in our lives. It is an inescapable aspect of existence, as nearly everyone will confront it at some point. The anguish of losing a loved one can be one of the heart-wrenching experiences one will ever face. Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail’s journey shows how deep sorrow can evolve into a steadfast commitment to supporting those in need. His relentless work has earned him the title ‘Hyderabad’s Hunger Warrior’.

A father who gave up his political ambitions to keep his daughter alive – now, he is a saviour for the people in need. After the tragic passing of his three-year-old daughter, he dedicated himself to honouring her memory through acts of service. In her memory, Asif Hussain founded Sakina Foundation, dedicated to feeding the hungry, rescuing women and children from human trafficking, providing education, and offering skill development programmes. For the last 15 years, he has been serving free meals every day for more than 1,000 people, proving that hunger has no religion. He has fed over 38 lakh underprivileged people and does not accept donations, believing that his service is his responsibility.

His commitment has resulted in nearly 5,500 days of selfless giving, transforming his grief into a powerful legacy of compassion. Asif Sohail, with tears in his eyes, expresses, “Though I lost a daughter, God blessed me with countless others. I am committed to serving those in need and advocating for the voiceless for the rest of my life. This is the lesson I carry with me from my elders.”

Speaking to Hans India, Asif Hussain, an engineer by profession, said he spends most of his earnings on philanthropy, believing that whatever he has is given by the almighty and must be spent on God’s creation. “I have no intention of holding anything back.”

He recalled a time when he was a prominent figure in the political arena, actively engaging in 21 states strengthening the National Congress party. His journey began with grassroots activism at Osmania University’s NSUI, leading to a significant victory in the Indian Youth Congress election. Alongside Congress party president Rahul Gandhi, he traversed the nation during the Discover India Tour and spent eight consecutive years representing India at the United Nations, passionately advocating for human rights and empowering the youth.

Then tragedy struck. While in the US for representing at the United Nations, her daughter, Sakina, was diagnosed with pneumonia and multiple organ failure. “Despite all efforts, I lost her. That day, everything changed. I sacrificed my political career to save my daughter, and after her passing, I found a mission—to keep her spirit alive through service.”

In addition to feeding hunger, rescuing women and children from human trafficking, and providing education and skill development programmes, his foundation has made a remarkable impact by donating over 15,000 units of blood, thereby saving innumerable lives. Hundreds of thousands have benefited from food supplies, school fees, and medical care. Through the Oxford Skill and Learning Centres, thousands of underprivileged children and adults living in slums have accessed vital education and vocational training. More than 100 medical and blood donation camps have been organised, positively affecting the lives of thousands.

Though his entire family members are US citizens, the grief made him serve the underprivileged and actively participate in the foundation’s day-to-day work, along with his family and volunteers. He has received numerous state, national, and international awards for his philanthropy. His work has earned him the titles ‘Hyderabad’s Hunger Warrior’ and ‘The Messiah of the Poor’. “Many of my friends have become MPs, MLAs, and political leaders across India, yet I remain dedicated to my mission,” he says.

Beyond charity, he has helped hundreds of critically ill children receive timely medical treatment and continues to be a pillar of support for the underprivileged. “Many political parties have offered me positions, urging me to join their ranks, but I choose to dedicate my life to serving the needy and underprivileged,” said Asif Hussain.