Mega blood donation camp at AIMS Hospital

A mega blood donation camp was organised at AIMS (Agastya Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital in the district center on Saturday under the direction of Dr Eggena Srinivas.

Additional Collector Rahul, Assistant Collector Gauthami and Thana State president Dr Pujari Ramana were the chief guests of the programme.

Dr. Eggena Sunitha, Doctor Salman Raj, Gorityala Aliveni, Annapurna, Srikanth, Sri Navodaya Transport owner Venkateshwar Rao, hospital administrators Girish, Red Cross Society vice chairman Chanduri Mahender, treasurer Padala Ravinder and hospital staff participated. A total of 150 units of blood was donated to the Red Cross Society.



