Meghareddy’s personal attack on SNR undignified: Gattu Yadav

Wanaparthy: In a display of strong support, district BRS leader Gattu Yadav condemned the personal attacks launched by MLAThudi Meghareddy towards the former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy. Addressing the media here on Monday, Yadav stated that the comments made by the newly elected MLA make him appear bitter and petty in front of people. “The MLA is using personal insults to cover up the challenges he has to face for the development of the constituency,” he said. Elaborating on the development efforts of the former minister, Yadav said that Niranjan Reddy fought for 14 years and rose to become a minister. “Meghareddy, when you worked with Niranjan Reddy, you didn’t find him corrupt. Now you are cheating the leader who gave you shelter to grow politically,” he blamed. According to Gatty Yadav, the funds allotted for development works were utilised for road widening, construction of town hall, and other welfare activities. “Are you against these?” he questioned the MLA.

“We are warning that there is no point in tolerating those who hold constitutional office without proper knowledge and culture and speak like a small person. We will not tolerate the harm to the reputation of Niranjan Reddy,” he said in a show of support.