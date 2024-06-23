Members of the National ST Commission visited the victim

Nagarkurnool: On Sunday, members of the National ST Commission, Jatoth Hussain Naik, visited the incident site on Sunday after the inhuman incident of Chenchu Mahila Eswaramma in Molachinthalapalli village of Kollapur constituency of Nagar Kurnool district. Later, they visited the victim woman Eswaramma, who is undergoing treatment at the Nagar Kurnool Government Hospital, along with District Collector Badawat Santosh.

She inquired about the medical services she was receiving from the doctors. He directed the collector to take him to Hyderabad Nims Hospital for better treatment He wants to pay 6 lakh rupees as financial assistance to their family. He ordered that one of the family should be given a government job and the children should be given education in residential schools.

The revenue officials were directed to immediately change the agricultural land and house documents given by the government 25 years ago to Eswaramma's family in their name. Patta lands and houses should be built and given to all adivasis. He directed that the pension pensions including Aadhaar card ration should be completed within a month for all the deserving government welfare schemes.

He made it clear that the National Adivasi Commission, which has committed such brutal attacks, will not be ignored. He was accompanied by Nagar Kurnool Parliament BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad and ST Morcha president Kalyan Naik, state leaders Katta Sudhakar Reddy, Ashok Reddy, Narender Rao, district BJP party president Elleni Sudhakar Rao and other officials.