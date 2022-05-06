Men's bid to attempt chain snatching foiled, 1 held

Rangareddy: In a shocking incident, a chain-snatching incident took place in Vanasthalipuram police station limits on Friday.



According to the sources, the victim identified as Ravanamma came onto the road and was proceeding towards a Tea stall near Reshma Hotel. In a fraction of seconds, two persons who were walking towards Ravanamma snatched her 3 tulas chain from her neck and tried to abscond along with another person on Scooty. However, when a lorry came across their way, one person fell down and the other two managed to abscond leaving their vehicle. The local people caught one person who was identified as Mohammed Siddiq resident of Chandrayanagutta.

On receiving the complaint from the victim, police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. Police registered a case and are observing the CCTV footage to nab other accused.