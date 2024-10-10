Mental Health is Complete Health - District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi

Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day and World Sight Day, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi inaugurated a rally by flagging it off at the District Panchayat premises.

During the event, she emphasized that early identification of mental health issues can help prevent them at the primary level. She highlighted the crucial role that family members play in noticing changes in an individual’s behavior and seeking treatment. Dr. Swarajyalakshmi explained that World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness among the public.

She noted that this year, the World Health Organization recommended the theme “Mental Health at Work” for World Mental Health Day. In her address, she pointed out that in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, everyone, regardless of age, is experiencing mental stress. She underscored the importance of focusing on mental health. The event was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkat Das, program officers Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik, Dr. Srinivasulu, Dr. Krishna Mohan, medical staff, and ASHA workers.