Live
- Delhi going into loss for first time: Ilmi on reports of revenue deficit by 2024-25 end
- SIT formed to give clean chit to Cong leaders: K’taka BJP
- Tata had breakfast at own US hotel without revealing identity to his staff: IT honcho
- Centre releases Rs 1,78,173 crore as tax devolution to states in festive season
- Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for labourers' 'mass migration' from Bihar
- Tennis legend Rafael Nadal confirms retirement at end of 2024 season
- BJP leaders mourn Indian industrialist Ratan Tata's demise
- AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh pays tribute to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
- Ayudha Puja Celebrations Held at Nagarkurnool Police Headquarters, Led by SP Gaikwad
- Manipur govt to provide compensation to 2,072 farmers hit by ethnic violence
Just In
Mental Health is Complete Health - District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi
On the occasion of World Mental Health Day and World Sight Day, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi inaugurated a rally by flagging it off at the District Panchayat premises.
Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day and World Sight Day, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi inaugurated a rally by flagging it off at the District Panchayat premises.
During the event, she emphasized that early identification of mental health issues can help prevent them at the primary level. She highlighted the crucial role that family members play in noticing changes in an individual’s behavior and seeking treatment. Dr. Swarajyalakshmi explained that World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness among the public.
She noted that this year, the World Health Organization recommended the theme “Mental Health at Work” for World Mental Health Day. In her address, she pointed out that in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, everyone, regardless of age, is experiencing mental stress. She underscored the importance of focusing on mental health. The event was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkat Das, program officers Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik, Dr. Srinivasulu, Dr. Krishna Mohan, medical staff, and ASHA workers.