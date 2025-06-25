MEO Under Fire: BRSV Demands Suspension Over Collusion with Private School Violating Education Norms in Aiza Mandal

Gadwal: BRSV State Leader and Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator Kuruvu Pallayya has made serious allegations against the Aiza Mandal Educational Officer (MEO), accusing him of colluding with private school managements and turning a blind eye to blatant violations of government education policies.

The incident that sparked widespread outrage occurred in broad daylight, when the owner of Sri Krishnaveni Private High School was found illegally selling school textbooks and notebooks on a roadside stall, right next to the school. The sale was taking place openly on a public road, allegedly under the guise of a bookstore operating under a fake certificate.

Kuruvu Pallayya and his team confronted the school management and reported the incident directly to the District Educational Officer (DEO). Responding swiftly, the DEO instructed the MEO to seize the illegally sold books. However, in a shocking turn of events, the MEO allegedly refused to act, disregarding even the direct orders of the DEO.

“What message does it send when the MEO doesn't follow the DEO’s orders? It raises serious suspicions about his integrity,” said Pallayya, demanding the immediate suspension of the MEO. He further added that when questioned, the MEO shockingly replied that he would act only if given protection, a statement described as absurd and irresponsible by the BRSV leader.

Pallayya condemned the failure of the education department officials to take action despite catching the violators red-handed, calling it a disgrace to the education system. He alleged that the inaction by the authorities promotes private school irregularities, further weakening government schools.

The accusations don’t stop at illegal book sales. The school owner is also reported to have set up a shop just 40 meters from the school premises to sell textbooks—a clear violation of government rules, which prohibit private schools from selling books or stationery directly.

Additional allegations include:

Charging students up to ₹2000 for issuing bonafide and transfer certificates (TC).

Arbitrary and steep increases in school fees: For instance, the Class 10 fee has reportedly been raised from ₹28,000 in 2024-25 to ₹34,000 for 2025-26, without any justification or regulation.

Kuruvu Pallayya and his supporters, including Raju, Veeresh, and Riyaz, demanded strict action against the private school and called for the revocation of its license. They insisted that officials who ignore violations must also be held accountable, warning that such negligence undermines public trust and contributes to the decline of the government education system.

BRSV has vowed to continue their agitation until justice is delivered and necessary reforms are enforced.