Meru International School Hosts Asia's First 'Ellie' Workshop by PETA India: Inspiring Compassion Among Learners

In a ground-breaking event that has set new standards for compassion-driven education, Meru International School proudly hosted Asia's first-ever 'Ellie' workshop by PETA India. This event marked a significant milestone in the school's mission to nurture empathy and kindness in its students, aligning perfectly with its core values.

The star of the day, Ellie – an awe-inspiring animatronic elephant created by PETA India – made her grand entrance at Meru International School, captivating the young minds of learners. Ellie, with her blinking eyes, flapping ears, and graceful trunk, brought to life the emotional and social complexities of elephants, fostering a deep sense of empathy among the students.

Throughout the workshop, students were mesmerized by Ellie’s story, which highlighted the struggles that elephants endure in captivity, circuses, and heavy labour. Narrated by the renowned actress and UN Environment Program Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza, the tale of Ellie not only captivated the students but also educated them on the importance of allowing elephants to live freely in their natural habitats. Dia Mirza’s engaging narration brought Ellie’s world to life, leaving the children wide-eyed and eager to learn more about these majestic creatures.

Meru International School’s Founder Ms MeghanaGorukanti Jupally expressed immense pride in hosting this pioneering workshop, emphasizing the school’s commitment to fostering kindness and empathy toward all living beings. This workshop, which engaged students in hands-on activities with Ellie, reinforced the importance of compassionate choices, not just towards animals but also towards each other and the environment.

As Ellie continues her journey across India, Meru International School stands as a proud participant in this compassionate revolution, weaving empathy into the very fabric of its educational approach. This workshop is not just an event but a step towards a brighter, more compassionate future, where every child learns to protect and cherish all living beings.

About Meru: Meru International School (MIS) is a renowned institution dedicated to providing quality education and fostering an inclusive and culturally rich environment for students. With 2 branches in Miyapur and Tellapur, MIS is committed to shaping the future of the next generation through holistic education.