Met forecasts rains for four days

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Center in Hyderabad has forecast rain in Telangana for the next four days, with strong and steady surface winds expected from Sunday to Wednesday.

Districts including Adilabad, Komrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulug, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kamareddy will experience winds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

This weather pattern is attributed to a low-pressure area formed in the northwest Bay of Bengal near the North Odisha coast, influenced by a cyclonic circulation in the surrounding regions of the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.