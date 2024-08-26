Metro Board extra water for Sec’bad Cantt a pipe dream?

Hyderabad: Although Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to increase water supply to the Secunderabad Cantonment area by an additional 1 Million Gallons per Day (MGD), the Water Board has yet to implement the directive.

If the additional water supply is provided, the locals will be able to receive water every other day. This increase would raise the total daily supply from 6.3 MGD to 7.3 MGD. Currently, the HMWSSB supplies 6.3 MGD, which is insufficient for the growing population. As a result, the inadequate supply has drastically reduced the frequency of water availability, with residents now receiving water only once every four or five days.

Last week, the State government approved an increase in water supply to address the needs of the growing population and directed HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Kumar to provide an additional 1MGD. However, Cantonment officials have yet to receive any confirmation from HMWSSB regarding when the additional supply will begin.

Locals pointed out that the Chief Minister’s assurance of providing an additional 1 MGD of water had raised their hopes, but it has been more than a week, and they are yet to receive any additional supply. Currently, they receive water only once every four to five days with very low pressure, and the supply lasts just 45 minutes. They are frustrated and have been repeatedly urging for an alternative-day water supply to ensure a more reliable and consistent provision of drinking water.

Ramesh, a local of Karkhana, said, “It has been more than seven days since we last received water, and despite informing the SCB, our issue remains unresolved. They always give us false hopes. It would be better if the Hyderabad Water Board releases the additional 1 MGD soon.”

On condition of anonymity, a senior official said, “We have not yet received any directives from the HMWSSB regarding when they will begin supplying the additional water or whether they will charge extra or maintain the current rates.

Previously, the HMWSSB demanded Rs 24 crore deposit to secure the additional 1 MGD of water. We raised objections, questioning the need for such a large connection charge when no new infrastructure is being laid, as the additional water supply is merely an extension of the existing lines. We submitted a representation last year requesting a waiver, but we have yet to receive a response.”