Metro services will be better, says KTR

Hyderabad: The State IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that after the upcoming elections, the metro train will be expanded from LB Nagar to Hayatnagar. The second phase of the Metro rail construction will be finished after the elections said KTR while speaking at an event in LB Nagar. He promised that Hyderabad's public transportation system would get even better.



KTR has voiced confidence, claiming that TRS will win the upcoming elections anyway, and KCR will regain the position of chief minister. He claimed that the metro rail would be extended up to Hayatnagar in addition to connecting Nagole and LB Nagar. He announced that this government would work to ensure that everyone in Hyderabad City has access to the metro train.