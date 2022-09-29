Miffed Boora raises banner of revolt against TRS

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Munugodu byelection, the senior TRS leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud has raised a revolt against the party leadership.

He is miffed that he was kept aside from the party meetings at a time when a bypoll was around besides the party leadership did not invite him for any meeting nor any information was given to him regarding the meetings.

In an interaction with The Hans India, the former Bhongir MP expressed his unhappiness with the district leaders for keeping him away from the party meetings. He commented that the party leaders do not know how to utilise his services. TRS, he said, had become a party where only Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the leader and all others were Lilliputs. "There is a difference between information and invitation but neither I am getting information nor the invitation. I was not even among the leaders who met CM KCR," he said.

The former MP raised concerns that there was no one in the district to talk about the weaker sections. "The SCs, STs, BCs and OCs collectively voted for TRS. The leaders who won with their support should at least stand by them and talk to them.

"It is only Narsaiah Goud who is talking on behalf of them," he said. When asked why he was not taking the issues to the notice of the ministers, Goud said that there was no need for him to do that. What has been a cause of worry for him was that he had always been a good friend of Minister Jagadish Reddy.

He said even when he goes to attend any private function in the district, he informs the minister and the local MLA. But he failed to understand why he was being ignored by the party leadership.

When asked if he was contemplating changing party, Goud did not deny but said he has cordial relations with BJP leaders. "I am not a person who would run after posts. Leaders with principles will not have any advantage by changing parties. Many hope that I will leave the party, it is their wishful thinking," he said. KCR is a leader with a vision and we have confidence that we can influence KCR for doing social justice, he added.