Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city and Telangana celebrated Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed on Sunday with traditional zeal and fervour renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Prophet.

On the occasion, blood donation camps, food camps, fruit distribution at hospitals, orphanages and old age homes were organised on a larger scale. Religious gatherings were held at several places in the city.

After being a low-fete celebration owing to the pandemic in the past two years, Sunday saw a festive mood among the Muslims. Various Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and rallies were taken out from various parts of the State including Hyderabad city.

Large number of people from all spheres of life joined the processions to celebrate the day with full religious enthusiasm. The celebrations started on Saturday night which is 12th Rabi-al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslims. A number of activities, including seminars, conferences and discussion programs were organised across the city to mark the annual religious event.

Streets, roads, markets and buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Milad-un-Nabi. Especially, the Old City had turned into a green colour and resounding with the Islamic Naats and Qawwalis in the name of Prophet Mohammed.

A large number of Muslims, especially youngsters, participated in the Milad rally taken out in the Old City by Sunni United Forum of India. It started from Dargah Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma to Mecca Masjid near Charminar via Aliabad – Shalibanda – Moghalpura. Scores of people took small processions from Chandrayangutta - Kalapather – Jahanuma – Misrigunj – Vattepally - Bahadurpura - Talabkatta and various other areas and joined the main procession at Charminar.

After prayers at Mecca Masjid, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other Islamic scholars flagged off the rally at Charminar. It passed through Gulzar Houz – Pathergatti - Nayapul, Salar Jung Museum – Darulshifa and ended at Moghalpura.

Eminent religious scholars and others leading Islamic scholars and ulema besides eminent icons from all sections of life led the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession.

Some distributed sweets, snacks, juices, water and food on this special occasion to remind the youth about the teachings of the Prophet which emphasises on equality, empathy, and love for each other.

Aasar-e-Mubarak (Relics of Prophet Mohammed) have also been displayed at Mecca Masjid, Masjid-e-Shattariya, Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma, Dargah-e-Yousufain in Nampally and other places in the city.

The model structure of Gumbad-e-Khizra (green-coloured dome built above the tomb of the prophet Mohammed) which is present in Madina, Saudi Arabia, was the major attraction among visitors in Yakutpura in Old City. Elaborate arrangements were made by the City police to ensure peaceful conduct of the celebrations.