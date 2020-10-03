Mild tremors felt in Hyderabad

Mild tremors were felt in Jubilee Hills and its surrounding areas on Friday night about 12 times between 8.15 pm to 9 pm.

People were scared and rushed out of their homes after they heard a loud sound. The earth shook for a couple of seconds sending the people in Jubilee Hills, Rahmat Nagar, Borabanda site-3, SPR Hills, Allapur in panic. After an hour on the streets, the people went inside their homes.

However, residents Borabanda again rushed out of their homes when they experienced the tremors around 11.25 pm. The people in Borabanda said that they have faced a similar situation three years ago.

The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Uppal recorded the tremors 1.5 on the Richter scale.