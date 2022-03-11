Milk output at 162.86 L litres in Telangana: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Thursday that the State was producing 162.68 lakh liters of milk every day.

Replying to questions raised by members in the Assembly on development of dairy industry in the State, he said the annual turnover of the State-owned Vijaya Dairy had reached Rs 750 crore.

It was giving Rs 4 a liter as incentives to dairy farmers.

He said the department had handed over mobile vehicles to farmers.

The government had launched a milk cattle scheme for convenience of farmers.

Talasani said the government was giving 75 per cent subsidy to SC and ST dairy farmers and 50 per cent subsidy to other category farmers.