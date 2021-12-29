Milk production giant Amul sets foot in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana State continues to attract major investments to the State. In the latest, Amul made an announcement on setting up of their largest State-of-the-Art Plant in Telangana. An MoU for the same was signed in the presence of Minister KTR in Hyderabad today.

Principal Secy Jayesh Ranjan & Amul's largest milk cooperatives, Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd - Sabar Dairy MD Mr. Babubhai M Patel signed the MoU respectively.

The plant will come up in a special food processing zone in Telangana with an investment of about Rs 300 Cr in Phase 1 & Rs 200 Cr in Phase-2. The plant will provide direct employment to more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries.

For all us who have grown up seeing the brilliant Ads with the witty puns, to the outstanding movie in Manthan depicting the incredible society and brand Amul is - proud to announce 500 Cr investment in our state of telangana 😊



Welcome Amul to Telangana https://t.co/GRf0xFmboB — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 29, 2021

Amul has selected Telangana to set up its largest plant in Southern India with the capacity to process 5 Lakh Litres per day of milk expandable to 10 LLPD to manufacture packed milk and value-added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer, sweets, etc.

Amul will also set up its bakery production division in Telangana with a range of products such as bread, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks.

With this plant, Amul will strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from Telangana farmers and the various cooperatives and FPOs operating in the state.

Minister KTR thanked the leadership team of Amul for deciding to set up their largest plant in Telangana. Minister KTR highlighted the all-round performance of the State and also mentioned about the friendly industrial policy and the existing investment ecosystem.

The Minister said that the State was experiencing a water revolution and was in the process of witnessing another White Revolution (milk) with Amul entering into the State which will add strength to its Milk industry.

Sabarkantha Dist Co-op Milk Producers Union -Sabar dairy MD Mr. Babubhai M Patel stated that Amul decided to set up their plant in Telangana after seeing the State's industrial-friendly policy and investment ecosystem. "We will soon deliver 'Made in Telangana' milk products, '' he said in the meeting.

Food Processing Director, Akhil Gawar and Sr. officials from the Dept were present in the meeting.