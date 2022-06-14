Milk tanker rams into shops, 2 killed

In a tragic incident, two people were killed on spot and another person was severely injured after a milk tanker rammed into bikes, tea shop and pan dabba in LB Nagar on Tuesday morning at Sushma Theatre in Vanasthalipuram. According to the sources,

Suresh and Jaya Lakshmi died on spot dead after the milk tanker rammed into a total of 3 bikes, pan shop and tea shop after its breaks failed. The deceased were identified as residents of Nalgonda. The police arrested the milk tanker driver, registered a case and are investigating.