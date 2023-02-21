MIM party announces candidate for Hyderabad MLC elections under local bodies quota

MIM party has announced Mirza Rahmat Baig as the MLC candidate of the city local bodies. To this extent, party leader Asaduddin Owaisi finalised Baig's name as the party's MLC candidate on Tuesday Hyderabad local bodies MLC elections.

MIM did not give another chance to current MLC Amin ul Hasan Jafri. However, Owaisi thanked Jaffri for his services so far and said that he will use his experience in the future. Rahmat Baig contested from the Rajendranagar Assembly seat in 2018.

Meanwhile, BRS government supported MIM party in MLC elections of Hyderabad local bodies. CM KCR responded positively to MIM party's appeal to leave the seat to them and support them like in the past. After discussing with the party leaders, it was decided to extend full support to MIM party candidate in MLC elections of Hyderabad local bodies.