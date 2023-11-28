MIM releases ‘Bahujanam’ song to woo Telugu voters

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) released its Telugu campaign song titled ‘Bahujanam’, to woo voters, especially the Telugu-speaking populace.





The release of this campaign song in Telugu signifies AIMIM’s strategic efforts to connect with voters in Telangana where the Telugu language holds paramount significance. The song was released by Majlis Bahujan Wing. The party led by Asaduddin Owaisi, aims to amplify its outreach and resonance among the Telugu-speaking communities through this cultural and linguistic initiative.

The music video features footage of the party’s chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the MIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on the campaign trail. The song goes on to sing laurels of all the efforts put up by the party in improving the lives of people in the State and declares that the AIMIM’s principles, emphasising social justice, equality, and representation for all sections of society, irrespective of linguistic or cultural backgrounds.

The lyrics emphasise the need for community cooperation, utilising the term ‘Bahujan’ to refer to a group of people that includes Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Muslims, and minorities. The lyrics of the song go as, “If we are scattered, we will be called ‘some,’ but if we are together, we will be termed as Bahujans. We all have to walk together in the same lane for lives to change.”