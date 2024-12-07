Live
Min Sridhar Babu unveils logo of dairy brand
Hyderabad: Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are generating employment for millions in the State, and the government has recently introduced a new policy to promote this sector, said IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.
On Friday, the Minister, unveiled the logo of "Dairy Trends," a brand of Pradhara Dairy. Pradhara Dairy has established a milk production plant with an investment of Rs 20 crore near Penjarla in the Shadnagar region.
The plant is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 200 people, as shared by the management.
Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the high demand in the market for quality milk and bakery products and encouraged Dairy Trends to win consumer trust by offering superior products. He added that Telangana provides an excellent business environment for establishing MSMEs and urged industrialists to take full advantage of these opportunities.