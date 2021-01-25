‘Mini Goa’ at Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana State contemplates to create a 'Mini Goa' at the Kaleshwaram project on River Godavari. It is studying the possibility of creating an ambience which would be akin to Goa beaches by providing similar recreation facilities.

It proposes to operate a cruise boat carrying 200 tourists, introduce water sports and gliding facilities on the 22-km stretch along the backwaters between Kaleshwaram temple town and Laxmi Barrage which is also known as Medigadda barrage, the starting point of the biggest lift irrigation project in the country, a senior Irrigation official told The Hans India.

The government has already earmarked Rs 2 crore to buy the cruise boat. The boat would be equipped with ultra-modern facilities to meet the expectations of the tourists coming from across the world. Night parties, birthday celebrations, corporate events and festival revelries with special musical and cultural themes will be made available in the boat. Special arrangements for tipplers is also likely.

The Government feels that people are looking for nightlife at the waterfront to enjoy their holidays. The new tourism spot which will soon be developed at Kaleshwaram will meet all the requirements of the domestic and international tourists, the source said.

Efforts are on to ready phase-1 of the proposed tourism project at Kaleshwaram a reality in next four months' time.

In the next phase, water sports and gliding facilities would also be provided at the recreation centre. Noted international water sports event organisations have been consulted since water sports is emerging a major attraction in the world of tourism.

Considering the availability of backwaters round the year near the barrage of Kaleshwaram , the government also conceived a plan to develop gliding facility on a 22-km stretch. A facility of chopper landing would also be developed. Floating restaurants, food courts, game zones and mini-shopping centres showcasing Telangana products would also be part of the attractive tourism centre.

The plan to develop some more tourism destinations like Annaram - Sundilla barrage and Komaravelli Mallanna Sagar reservoir which have been constructed under Kaleshwaram lift scheme is also under active consideration.

What's in the store

♥ A cruise boat carrying 200 tourists

♥ Rs 2 crore earmarked to buy the cruise boat

♥ The boat with ultra-modern facilities to meet expectations of domestic and international tourists

♥ Night parties, birthday celebrations, corporate events and festival revelries will be made available on the boat deck

♥ Water sports and gliding facilities on along backwaters planned Tourism project phase-1 to be ready in 4 months