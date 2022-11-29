Mini Medaram jatara from February 1

Medaram (Mulugu): The Medaram priests on Tuesday announced the dates for the Sammakka–Saralamma mini jatara. Vaddela Priests Association president Siddhaboina Jagga Rao who presided over the priests' meeting at Medaram announced that the four-day mini jatara will commence on February 1, 2023. The mini jatara is much like the biennial fair which begins on 'Magha Suddha Pournami'. Although tribal priests perform the puja on the lines of biennial fair, the tribal deities – Sammakka and Saralamma - will not be brought to the altars from the forest. On the first day, known as Mande Melugu, priests will perform internal prayers. February 2, the cleaning of Saralamma's altar; February 3: Goddess Sammakka altar's cleaning; February 4: Priests conduct internal pujas to Sammakka and Saralamma.