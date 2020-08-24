Minister Ajay Kumar lays foundation for Telangana warrior Komariah's statue in Khammam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for the statue of Doddi Komaraiah, warrior of Telangana armed struggle (1946 to 1948) at Lakaram tank bund in Khammam on Sunday.



Speaking on the occasion the Minister said Doddi Komaraiah was the native of Kadavendi village in the district. He fought against seventh Nizam Usman Ali Khan for his area people's freedom. He was the first martyr.

The Minister later distributed about 74 CMRF cheques worth Rs 27, 46, 500 to beneficiaries at his camp office. He later visited Khanapuram Ora cheruvu and made some suggestions to the officials. Minister said Ora cheruvu would be developed like Lakaram tank. MLC Balasani Laxminarayana, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijaya Kumar, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushnam, mayor G Papalal and other officials participated.