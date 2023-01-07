Minister assures upgrade of Pillala Marri tourism spot in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The famous Pillala Marri tourism spot in Mahabubnagar district is long being neglected as the state tourism department has not taken any major steps to upgrade and renovate the place of great banyan tree in the district during the past 8 years.

Pillala Marri is in fact the referred as the brand for Mahabubnagar district's identity, however over the past 8 years the state government has not released enough funds to renovate and upgrade the famous picnic and tourist spot in the district.

Earlier during the reign of district collector Ronald Rose a few steps were taken to renovate the fast degrading wide Banyan tree spread over 3 acres of land. As the many branches and roots of the famous tree were infested with termites and were subjected to fungal infection, the district administration had taken measure to put new life into the Banyan tree and the tree was administered clinical treatment by injecting necessary medicines and nutrients to regenerate greenery and re-strengthen the branches and roots of the historical tree.

After more than 3 years of treatment and focused care, now the Banyan Tree has once again become healthy and blooming with greenery. However, the Pillamarri tourism administration and forest officials have restricted entry into the enclosure of the Banyan tree to ensure protection to the tree.

"During the few years, even though the state government is providing huge funds for other tourism sports for development and renovation, but the tourism department had forgotten to renovate and revamp Pillala marri Tourist spot. They have developed KCR Eco Tourism Park and other areas like improving the Nalla Cheruvu Lake as Tank Bund and developed other parks in the district; however it is hard to understand why they have been neglecting the pillamarri area. Already the Pillala Marri is having a museum, historical Banayan tree, bird enclosure, and other animal enclosure and a beautiful fish acqarium and Children's play area. Every day thousands of people visit the area and spend their time. But the people are facing tough time as there are no basic amenities like proper drinking water facility, no green gardens, no canteen, and no other recreational facilities," observed Anusha, a house wife who visited the Park.