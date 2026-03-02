Minister bats for Amul model to give boost to TG dairy sector

Hyderabad/Ahmedabad: Ministerfor Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports Vakiti Srihari said Telangana should adopt the Gujarat model in milk production and asserted that the State government is preparing an action plan to make Telangana number one in the sector.

A ministerial delegation led by Srihari visited the renowned Amul milk processing plant in Anand to study the dairy development policies being implemented in Gujarat. The delegation included Gutha Amith Reddy, Chairman of the State Dairy Development Cooperative; Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah; Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MP from Bhuvanagiri; and G Madhusudhan Reddy, Chairman of Mother Dairy. The team was warmly welcomed by Dr Meenesh C Shah, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), along with senior officials.

During the visit, Dr Shah briefed the delegation on modern technologies adopted by Amul, including milk collection, storage, processing and marketing systems. NDDB officials explained how the cooperative dairy model has strengthened the rural economy, ensured stable incomes for farmers and expanded the cooperative network across Gujarat and the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srihari said the success of the Amul model would serve as an inspiration for Telangana. He stated that the government is committed to developing the dairy industry, increasing farmers’ incomes and creating employment opportunities for rural youth. He noted that the dairy sector plays a crucial role in women’s economic empowerment.

The minister said Telangana would implement Gujarat’s best practices to enhance milk production, adopt modern technology, strengthen the cooperative system and ensure better prices for farmers. He added that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is giving special attention to the dairy sector. Srihari thanked Dr. Meenesh C. Shah and Gujarat officials for their warm welcome and support during the visit.