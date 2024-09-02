Minister declares holidays for educational institutions

Hyderabad: State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the public and private educational institutions in Hyderabad and adjacent districts affected by heavy rains for the past two days will have holidays.

Interacting with the media on Sunday, the minister said that the district collectors were asked to decide on the declaration of holidays for all the educational institutions in their respective districts depending on the intensity of the rainfall. He said that the state government wants the students not to risk themselves by attending schools and colleges amidst heavy rains at several places. "Mostly, Hyderabad and the adjacent districts have come under the impact of heavy rains and holidays are delcared for the schools and colleges under all managements," he said, adding that the district collectors were directed to notify the holidays.

Officials of JNTU have also declared a holiday on Monday on account of incessant rains.