Live
- Will solve inundation problem: Lokesh
- Dana Kishore orders eviction of people from dilapidated buildings
- HMWSSB MD directs officials to take preventive measures
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation in Budameru and Affected Areas
- Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Extend Loving Birthday Greetings to Pawan Kalyan
- Virabh Studios Unveils Debut Film Gadadhari Hanuman
- Govt will support families affected by rains: Minister
- Medical Relief Efforts Intensified in Flood-Hit Vijayawada
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's Non-Stop Monitoring of Flood Crisis in Andhra Pradesh
- Fever surveys go on despite heavy rains
Just In
Minister declares holidays for educational institutions
State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the public and private educational institutions in Hyderabad and adjacent districts affected by heavy rains for the past two days will have holidays.
Hyderabad: State Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the public and private educational institutions in Hyderabad and adjacent districts affected by heavy rains for the past two days will have holidays.
Interacting with the media on Sunday, the minister said that the district collectors were asked to decide on the declaration of holidays for all the educational institutions in their respective districts depending on the intensity of the rainfall. He said that the state government wants the students not to risk themselves by attending schools and colleges amidst heavy rains at several places. "Mostly, Hyderabad and the adjacent districts have come under the impact of heavy rains and holidays are delcared for the schools and colleges under all managements," he said, adding that the district collectors were directed to notify the holidays.
Officials of JNTU have also declared a holiday on Monday on account of incessant rains.