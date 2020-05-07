Minister Eatala Rajendar: Complete KLIS works at the earliest in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Health Minister Eatala Rajendar ordered the officials to complete the works for supplying additional three TMCs of water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) project. As per the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with the panel of State higher officials and CMO Secretary Smitha Sabharwal, he inspected Lakshmi Pump House at Medigadda, Saraswathi Pump House at Annaram and Paravathi Pump House at Goliwada in Peddapalli district on Thursday.



Later, addressing the officials of Kaleshwaram Project here at a review meeting, Minister Rajendar told the officials to complete the works under link-I of Kaleshwaram project before the rainy season starts by importing pumps and motors from abroad to supply three TMCs of water from Medigadda to Yellampalli reservoir. The officials were also ordered to complete mechanical works by preparing a plan for supplying power for the purpose without interruption.

The Minister ordered the officials to set up additional electricity lines and transformers and if required sub-stations also for completing the works as early as possible.

The Project officers informed the Minister that the works will be completed by June and 2.5 TMSc of water will be supplied to Yellampalli reservoir by the end of June; and after completing all works, three TMCs of water will be supplied from August.

District Collector Sikta Patnaik informed Health Minister E Rajendar that the district came under green zone because of preventive steps taken by the district administration to stop spread of coronavirus. She also informed that the problems of migrant workers were solved after holding discussions with NTPC management, Ramagundam.

Irrigation Department Principle Secretary Rajath Kumar, ENC of Irrigation Department Muralidhar, ENC of KLIS project Venkateshwarlu, Mega Engineering and Infra Structure Managing Director Krishna Reddy and Penta Reddy were present along with others.